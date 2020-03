The Indian market is likely to open lower as concerns continue over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Amongst a slew of announcements by the FM, Sitharaman addressed directly to the poor by releasing Rs 1.7 lakh crore under the PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme, but it will directly impact the fiscal deficit.

For today's trade, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell. Market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Bajaj Auto, L&T, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Ashok Leyland. Mitessh Thakkar is also positive on Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, ITC, and ONGC. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Ashok Leyland, Dabur, and 'sell' calls on Divi's Labs, HPCL.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,075, target at Rs 2,200

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 855

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 950

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 38, target at Rs 50

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 41.5, target at Rs 45

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 279, target at Rs 294

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 153, target at Rs 165

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 63.4, target at Rs 68

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 40, target at Rs 55

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 460

- Sell Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,920, target at Rs 1,800

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 165

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog