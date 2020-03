Indian shares are likely to start on a muted noted as Asian markets showed some respite from the ongoing selloff. At 8:30 am, the SGX Nifty is trading 44 points or 0.5 percent higher at 8,250, indicating to a tepid start for the Sensex and Nifty50. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on ITC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on ICICI Prudential, JSW Steel, ONGC, and RIL. Meanwhile, Prakash Gaba has only 'sell' calls - Ashok Leyland, BEL, Indiabulls Housing, and IDFC First Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 157, target at Rs 172

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 436, target at Rs 460

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,245

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 935

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 535, target at Rs 570

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 274, target at Rs 295

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 100

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 59, target at Rs 65

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 904, target at Rs 945

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 40

- Sell BEL with a stop loss of Rs 67, target at Rs 50

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 70

- Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 22, target at Rs 15

