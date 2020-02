Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Friday after coronavirus fears triggered a massive sell-off in the US stocks. The Dow saw its worst day since February 2018, while Nasdaq and S&P500 posted its biggest one-day loss since August 11. In India, investors also await Q3 GDP data due to be released later today. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Britannia, ICICI Prudential and bearish on MindTree, LIC Housing, and Canara Bank. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Berger Paints and negative on M&M, Wipro, Cummins. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Asian Paints, Axis Bank and 'sell' calls on MindTree, Tata Chemicals.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 3,175

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 505

- Sell MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 950

- Sell LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 342, target at Rs 326

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 157, target at Rs 144

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 590

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 470

- Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 236, target at Rs 220

- Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 526, target at Rs 502

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,830, target at Rs 1,880

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 750

- Sell MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 950

- Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 738, target at Rs 700

