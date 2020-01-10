Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open on a flat note on Friday after World Bank said that lack of credit and drop in private consumption has led to the gloomy growth outlook for India with a steep cut in rate. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 9.50 points or 0.08 percent lower at 12,265.50, hinting at a flat opening for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Voltas, Escorts, and Reliance Industries. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on DLF, L&T Finance, PFC, and negative on Britannia. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Escorts, IndiGo, RIL, and United Spirits.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 203

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 274, target at Rs 288

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 679, target at Rs 700

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 665

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,540, target at Rs 1,575

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 232.9, target at Rs 250

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 120.5, target at Rs 129

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 126

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,011, target at Rs 2,920

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 632, target at Rs 660

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,385, target at Rs 1,450

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,532, target at Rs 1,575

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 605

