Indian indices are set fall on Friday as US-China tensions curbed investor risk appetite and caused global equity markets to stumble. Global equities pulled back after Beijing was set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. The move drew a warning from President Donald Trump, who said the United States would react 'very strongly' against it. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 198

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,625

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 4,950, target at Rs 5,400

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,020, target at Rs 1,940

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 354, target at Rs 330

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 583, target at Rs 620

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 869, target at Rs 920

- Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 217.5, target at Rs 195

- Sell M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 125

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,396, target at Rs 1,475

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 480

- Sell SBI with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 148

- Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 75

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog