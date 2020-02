Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are likely to open little changed on Friday, tracing flat trades in global markets over rising concerns of coronavirus in China. However, the RBI’s move to provide further credit support to ailing sectors may aid markets. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 136

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target at Rs 1,365

- Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 455

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 332

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,600, target at Rs 4,750

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy OIL with a stop loss of Rs 132.5, target at Rs 140

- Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,328.5, target at Rs 1,380

- Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 445, target at Rs 425

- Buy EID Parry with a stop loss of Rs 230, target at Rs 260

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Havels with a stop loss of Rs 623, target at Rs 645

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,297, target at Rs 1,425

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 193, target at Rs 210

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 316, target at Rs 335

