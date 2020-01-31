Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : January 31, 2020 08:22 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Chambal Fertilizer with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 190
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 685
Prakash Gaba - Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,400
