Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian markets are likely to open in the green on Friday ahead of the Union Budget due tomorrow. However, investors will keep an eye on the key macro data which will be announced in the economic survey today. Globally, the sentiment also remained tepid on hoped of containing the China virus.

With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today. Market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Chambal Fertilizer and Muthoot Finance, while he was bearish on Piramal Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, and RBL Bank. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on ICICI Prudential, IPCA Labs and negative on CESC, IDFC First Bank. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on L&T and 'sell' calls on Coal India, Glenmark Pharma, and Yes Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Chambal Fertilizer with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 190

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 768, target at Rs 790

- Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,585, target at Rs 1,540

- Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 486. target at Rs 470

- Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 326, target at Rs 310

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 685

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 516, target at Rs 534

- Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 42, target at Rs 38

- Buy IPCA Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1m250, target at Rs 1,325

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,400

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 180

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 300

- Sell Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 41, target at Rs 35

