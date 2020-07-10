  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : July 10, 2020 08:58 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,050
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 211
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 211
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

136 Congressmen and 30 Senators seek reversal of US decision on international students

136 Congressmen and 30 Senators seek reversal of US decision on international students

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up 1%; financials, metals contribute gains

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end with gains, up 1%; financials, metals contribute gains

TCS Q1 earnings: Profit, revenue miss street estimates; management says worst over

TCS Q1 earnings: Profit, revenue miss street estimates; management says worst over

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement