Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Friday following Asian peers as record-breaking new coronavirus cases and deaths in several US states made investors cautious. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,050

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,420

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,910

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 355

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 210

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 211

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 133, target at Rs 122

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 211, target at Rs 195

- Buy GNFC with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 182

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 316, target at Rs 330

- Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 458

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,925, target at Rs 2,000

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 161, target at Rs 170

