The Indian market hit a record high on Monday with the Sensex crossing the 42,200 level on positive global cues after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential elections. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 325, target at Rs 344

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,497, target at Rs 1,540

- Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 522, target at Rs 555

- Buy Sun Pharmaceuticals with a stop loss of Rs 501.5, target at Rs 525

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 113, target at Rs 127

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 760

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,295, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 865

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,500

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,115, target at Rs 2,170

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 865

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 2,620, target at Rs 2,310

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 642, target at Rs 660

Catch all live market updates here