By CNBCTV18.com

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,835 with a stop loss at Rs 3,976

Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,540 with a stop loss at Rs 3,635

Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,075 with a stop loss at Rs 1,030

Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 97 with a stop loss at Rs 91.80

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 296

CONCOR with a stop loss at Rs 675

Hero Motocorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,827

Larsen & Toubro Infotech with a stop loss at Rs 4,554