    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bajaj Auto, GAIL, Hero Motocorp and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bajaj Auto, GAIL, Hero Motocorp and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bajaj Auto, GAIL, Hero Motocorp and more
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened Wednesday's session in red tracking losses across most other global markets.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,835 with a stop loss at Rs 3,976
    Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,540 with a stop loss at Rs 3,635
    Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,075 with a stop loss at Rs 1,030
    Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 97 with a stop loss at Rs 91.80
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 296
    CONCOR with a stop loss at Rs 675
    Hero Motocorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,827
    Larsen & Toubro Infotech with a stop loss at Rs 4,554
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop Stock TipsTop stocks

    Previous Article

    Sensex tumbles 400 pts tracking global markets — financial and IT shares worst hit

    Next Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down opening today

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng