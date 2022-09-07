Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened Wednesday's session in red tracking losses across most other global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,835 with a stop loss at Rs 3,976
Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,540 with a stop loss at Rs 3,635
Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,075 with a stop loss at Rs 1,030
Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 97 with a stop loss at Rs 91.80
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 296
CONCOR with a stop loss at Rs 675
Hero Motocorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,827
Larsen & Toubro Infotech with a stop loss at Rs 4,554