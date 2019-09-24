Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, for the third straight session following the government's move to cut the corporate tax rate to boost growth. Meanwhile, the Asian markets were muted in early morning deals in the absence of any positive global cues.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on IGL and SRF, and negative on PowerGrid, and Dabur. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Bosch, IGL, and Adani Power, and bearish on PowerGrid. Rajar Bose has a 'buy' call on Infosys and Motherson Sumi, 'sell' call on BPCL.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 365

- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2,850, target at Rs 3,200

- Sell PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 191, target at Rs 181

- Sell Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 430

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bosch with a stop loss below Rs 14,500, target at Rs 15,500

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 348, target at Rs 366

- Sell PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 192, target at Rs 180

- Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 64.4, target at Rs 69.5

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss below Rs 740, targets at Rs 786 and Rs 802

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss above Rs 464, target at Rs 435

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss below Rs 108.50, target at Rs 127

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog