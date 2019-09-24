Market
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for Tuesday
Updated : September 24, 2019 08:09 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 365
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bosch with a stop loss below Rs 14,500, target at Rs 15,500
Rajat Bose - Buy Infosys with a stop loss below Rs 740, targets at Rs 786 and Rs 802
