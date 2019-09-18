Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian shares are likely to open in green on Wednesday as falling crude oil prices eased inflationary and trade deficit concerns. Global markets traded mixed amid caution ahead of the US Federal Reserveâ€™s monetary policy decision later today.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Siemens, RBL Bank, GAIL, and bearish on Indiabulls Housing. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Page Industries and negative on Exide Industries, Ambuja Cements and Bank of Baroda. Prakash Gaba has a 'sell' call on Ashok Leyland, BHEL, NMDC, and Pidilite Industries.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,280

- Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 345, target at Rs 360

- Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 137

- Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 421

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 178.7, target at Rs 170

- Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 201, target at Rs 188

- Buy PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 19,100, target at Rs 19,920

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 98.5, target at Rs 92

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 62, target at Rs 50

- Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 45

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 78

- Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,290

