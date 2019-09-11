Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues, on hopes of diminishing US-China tensions ahead of the US Fed policy meeting later this month. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets held firm with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.10 percent and Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.32 percent. On Tuesday, Indian Markets were closed on account of a public holiday.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on NBCC, Escorts, and GAIL, and 'sell' call on Sun TV. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Adani Power, United Spirits, Tata Chemicals, and Amara Raja Batteries, while Prakash Gaba is positive on Manappuram Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Siemens, and TVS Motor Company.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 37, target at Rs 38.5

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 495, target at Rs 520

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 130, target at Rs 136

- Sell Sun Tv with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 425

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 59, target at Rs 63.5

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 607, target at Rs 638

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 579, target at Rs 610

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 627, target at Rs 660

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 130

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,200, target at Rs 6,500

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,250

- Buy TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 410

