Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Tuesday, tracking muted Asian peers, as concerns over the sluggish economic growth coupled with US-China trade frictions are likely to limit gains.

Among Stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Piramal Enterprises, Escorts, and 'sell' call on YES Bank, Coal India. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Sun Pharma and Page Industries, and bearish on Kotak Bank and Ramco Cements, Prakash Gaba is positive on HUL, Page Industries, Seimens, and Sun Pharma.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,950, target at Rs 2,150

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 535

- Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 55

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 175

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 465

- Sell Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 737, target at Rs 706

- Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,445, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy Page Industries with stop loss below Rs 18,300, target at Rs 19,150

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,865, target at Rs 1,920

- Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,000, target at Rs 20,000

- Buy Seimens with a stop loss of Rs 1,175, target at Rs 1,275

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 470

