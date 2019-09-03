Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Updated : September 03, 2019 08:34 AM IST

Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,950, target at Rs 2,150
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 465
Prakash Gaba - Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,865, target at Rs 1,920
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday
