Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian shares are expected to open flat on Wednesday amid selloffs in global markets over concerns of US-China trade war and in absence of any government actions on the economy.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Maruti Suzuki, InterGlobe Aviation, and Tech Mahindra and negative on YES Bank. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on HCL Tech, Max Financial Services and 'sell' call' on L&T Finance and Century Textiles. Prakash Gaba is bullish on Maruti Suzuki and TCS, and bearish on Ambuja Cements and L&T Finance.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 72.2, target at Rs 70

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 661, target at Rs 690

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,000, target at Rs 6,500

- Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,610, target at Rs 1,670

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,069, target at Rs 1,115

- Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 101.5, target at Rs 92

- Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 877, target at Rs 840

- Buy Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 455

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 102, target at Rs 90

- Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 200

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,030, target at Rs 6,450

- Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,240

