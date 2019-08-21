Market
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday
Updated : August 21, 2019 08:55 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 72.2, target at Rs 70
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,069, target at Rs 1,115
Prakash Gaba - Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 102, target at Rs 90
