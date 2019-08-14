Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Indian shares are likely to open flat on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian markets, after the US delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports. Sentiment may also remain positive after lower July CPI data boosted chances of a rate cut by the RBI.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on HCL Tech, L&T Finance and bearish on JSPL and Cummins India. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Sun Pharma, Coal India, and Negative on Bajaj Finserv, Tata Chemicals. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on Sun Pharma and 'sell 'call on Federal Bank, Just Dial, and YES Bank.

Here are the top buy sell calls by market exprts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HCLTech with a stop loss of Rs 1,055, target at Rs 1,100

- Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 99.2, target at Rs 104

- Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 93

- Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 575

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 451

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 199.5, target at Rs 211

- Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 566, target at Rs 530

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 7,300, target at Rs 6,800

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 455

- Sell Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 86, target at Rs 79

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 625

- Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 83, target at Rs 75

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog