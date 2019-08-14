Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Wednesday

Updated : August 14, 2019 08:58 AM IST

Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HCLTech with a stop loss of Rs 1,055, target at Rs 1,100
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 451
Prakash Gaba - Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 455
