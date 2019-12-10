Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open flat on Tuesday, tracking Asian shares, which were a tad lower as investors refrained from making major bets before December 15, when the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, and bearish on Tata Power and HCL Tech. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on BPCL, Mahanagar Gas, and JSPL and negative on JustDial. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' call on Mahanagar Gas, and 'sell' calls on Coal India, Indiabulls Housing, and L&T.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,232, target at Rs 1,265

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 254, target at Rs 269

- Sell Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 54.5, target at Rs 48

- Sell HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 559, target at Rs 538

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 494, target at Rs 509

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1,075

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 148

- Sell JustDial with a stop loss of Rs 575, target at Rs 550

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,030, target at Rs 1,060

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 193, target at Rs 185

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 270, target at Rs 240

- Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,290, target at Rs 1,250

