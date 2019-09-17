Market
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, for Tuesday
Updated : September 17, 2019 08:25 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 67
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,693, target at Rs 2,780
Prakash Gaba - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,685, target at Rs 2,780
