Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, for Tuesday

Indian shares are set for a muted start on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices raised fresh concerns about inflation and trade deficit. Flat trades in global markets may also weigh on the local equities.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Tata Power, Adani Power, Titan, and bearish on IndiGo. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Britannia, SPARC, and negative on Pidilite and L&T. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on Britannia, Nestle, Tata Elxsi, and 'sell' call on Strides.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 67

- Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 63.5, target at Rs 68

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,120, target at Rs 1,180

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,640

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,693, target at Rs 2,780

- Sell Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 1,327, target at Rs 1,330

- Buy SPARC with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 180

- Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,356, target at Rs 1,315

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,685, target at Rs 2,780

- Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 12,713, target at Rs 13,000

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 645, target at Rs 700

- Sell Strides with a stop loss of Rs 386, target at Rs 370

