Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, for Tuesday

Updated : September 17, 2019 08:25 AM IST

Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 67
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,693, target at Rs 2,780
Prakash Gaba - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,685, target at Rs 2,780
