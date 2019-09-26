#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Updated : September 26, 2019 08:32 AM IST

Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 455
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,414, target at Rs 1,520
Prakash Gaba - Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 450
cnbc two logos
