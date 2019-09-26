Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian shares are expected to open marginally higher in line with global markets after US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China is likely to happen soon. Rising oil prices and political uncertainties in the US may cap gains.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on ICICI Prudential, GAIL, and bearish on Tata Motors, BHEL. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on L&T, Tata Global, and Torrent Pharma, and Negative on Bank of Baroda. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on ICICI Prudential, Tata Global, and 'sell' call on Canara Bank and Dish TV.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 455

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 142

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 118

- Sell BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 52, target at Rs 47

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,414, target at Rs 1,520

- Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 274, target at Rs 290

- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 282, target at Rs 300

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 86

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 450

- Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 290

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 190

- Sell Dish TV with a stop loss of Rs 21, target at Rs 15

