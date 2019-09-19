Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Thursday in line with muted trades in global markets after US Federal Bank gave mixed signals on its next course of action for the year. Global equity markets edged higher following the US Fedâ€™s decision to cut rates.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 66

- Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 695

- Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 138

- Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 412

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,560, target at Rs 1,515

- Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 12,749, target at Rs 13,250

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 196, target at Rs 187

- Buy Finolex Pipes with a stop loss of Rs 536, target at Rs 570

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 140

- Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 12,785, target at Rs 13,100

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 184

- Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,290

