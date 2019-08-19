Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in the green, tracking the positive trend in the global markets and amid hopes of new measures from the government to revive growth. However, continued selling by FPIs may cap gains.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar bullish on Punjab National Bank, Bata India and Grasim Industries, and bearish on Dr Reddy's. Prakash Gaba is positive on Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, UPL, and PNB. Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Reliance Industries, Hexaware, Indraprastha Gas and IDFC First Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,454, target at Rs 1,510

- Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 785

- Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 66.5, target at Rs 71.5

- Sell Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2,530, target at Rs 2,425

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 532, target at Rs 585

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,717, target at Rs 2,810

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,475

- Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 67, target at Rs 72

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Hexaware with a stop loss of Rs 381, target at Rs 399

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 342, target at Rs 321

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 47.5, target at Rs 44.5

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,255, target at Rs 1,295

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog