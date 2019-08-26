Market
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday
Updated : August 26, 2019 09:02 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 2,060
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 116.5, target at Rs 125
Prakash Gaba - Buy MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 730
