Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Indian shares are set for a strong start on Monday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures to revive the economy and encourage investment, including withdrawal of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) tax surcharge and capital infusion in PSU banks. However, a broader selloff in global markets likely to cap gains.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 2,060

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 102

- Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,700

- Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,225, target at Rs 2,300

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 116.5, target at Rs 125

- Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 528, target at Rs 546

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,262, target at Rs 1,300

- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,511, target at Rs 1,450

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 730

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,460, target at Rs 1,510

- Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 97, target at Rs 108

