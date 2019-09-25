Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

After two days of bull run, Indian equity benchmarks ended flat on Tuesday as investors consolidated gains following a surprise corporate tax cut last week. The Sensex ended 7 points higher at 39,097, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 12 points to end the day at 11,588. For Wednesday, the SGX Nifty was trading in red in early morning deals indicating a negative opening for the benchmark.

Among stocks, Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Tata Elxsi and Balkrishna Industries, and bearish on Hindalco and NTPC. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on HDFC Bank, Raymond, BEML, and SpiceJet.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 710

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 840

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 192

- Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 110

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,220, target at Rs 1,300

- Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 579, target at Rs 612

- Buy BEML with a stop loss of Rs 919, target at Rs 985

- Buy SpiceJet with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 138

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog