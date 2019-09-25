Stocks
Top stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
Updated : September 25, 2019 08:43 AM IST
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 710
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,220, target at Rs 1,300
