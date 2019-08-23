Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock recommendations by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : August 23, 2019 08:53 AM IST

Rajat Bose - Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 55, target at Rs 63
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,854, target at Rs 1,905
Prakash Gaba - Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,260
Top stock recommendations by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

Sharp fall in profitability of India Inc in Q1 a clear sign of slowdown, says Care Ratings

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

1.82 lakh unsold housing units worth Rs 1 lakh crore in NCR, says new study

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Cipla: On track for remodelling India trade generic business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV