Top stock recommendations by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : August 23, 2019 08:53 AM IST
Rajat Bose - Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 55, target at Rs 63
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,854, target at Rs 1,905
Prakash Gaba - Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,260
