Top stock recommendations by Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Friday, tracking muted trends in Asian peers as investors await future rate cut guidance in a speech by the US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Back home the Street also waited for any news on a fiscal stimulus from the Indian government amid a bruising slowdown.

On Thursday, the market plunged sharply, losing 1.6 percent as selling was seen across sectors with Bank, Auto, Metal and Realty falling between 1.7 to 6.2 percent. The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 587 points to 36,473 while the Nifty50 fell 177 points to end at 10,741.

Among stocks, Rajat Bose is bullish on Ashok Leyland, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on HUL, and 'sell' calls on HDFC Bank, Manappuram Finance, and Shriram Transport Finance. Prakash Gaba is positive on TCS and negative on ICICI Bank, Tata Elxsi, and Zee.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 55, target at Rs 63

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss below Rs 2,147, targets at Rs 2,205 and Rs 2,219

- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss below Rs 2,587, targets at Rs 2,714 and Rs 2,743

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,854, target at Rs 1,905

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,145

- Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 112

- Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,003, target at Rs 950

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,260

- Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 406, target at Rs 390

- Sell Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 634, target at Rs 575

- Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 310

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog