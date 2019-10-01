#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Tuesday

Updated : October 01, 2019 08:44 AM IST

Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Castrol with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 144
Prakash Gaba - Buy Castrol with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 145
Rajat Bose - Sell Britannia with a stop loss above Rs 2,970, targets at Rs 2,890 and Rs 2,850
