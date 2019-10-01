Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Tuesday

Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday over hopes of a larger-than-expected cut in key interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India. Meanwhile, equities in global markets traded marginally higher on Tuesday as some investors clung to hopes that China and the United States could work towards reaching a deal.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Castrol, Havells, ITC, and Brigade Enterprises. Prakash Gaba is positive on Castrol and ITC and negative on Axis Ban kand L&T Finance. Rajat Bose has a 'buy' call on Royal Orchid Hotel and Taj GVK Hotel, and 'sell' call on Britannia.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Castrol with a stop loss of Rs 132, target at Rs 144

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 708, target at Rs 740

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 253, target at Rs 272

- Buy Brigade Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 235

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Castrol with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 145

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 255, target at Rs 270

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 675

- Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 88, target at Rs 75

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss above Rs 2,970, targets at Rs 2,890 and Rs 2,850

- Buy Royal Orchid Hotel with a stop loss below Rs 85, target at Rs 98

- Buy Taj GVK Hotel with a stop loss below Rs 173, targets at Rs 188 and Rs 192

