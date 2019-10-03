Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Thursday
Updated : October 03, 2019 08:54 AM IST
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 705.50, target at Rs 665
Prakash Gaba - Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 640
Rajat Bose - Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,220, targets at Rs 1,270 and Rs 1,280
