Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Thursday

Indian shares are likely to open in red on Thursday, following Asian peers, amid growing global growth fears after New York markets slumped overnight. US President Donald Trump opened a new trade war front by saying it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union. Investors also awaited RBI policy decision due on Friday.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on ITC and 'sell' calls on Grasim, Lupin, and Bank of India. Prakash Gaba is positive on Escorts, HDFC Bank, and negative on Apollo Hospitals, BHEL. Rajat Bose is bullish on HDFC Bank, Motherson Sumi, and bearish on Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 705.50, target at Rs 665

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 249, target at Rs 265

- Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 714, target at Rs 675

- Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 63, target at Rs 57

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 640

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,280

- Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,320

- Sell BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 40

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,220, targets at Rs 1,270 and Rs 1,280

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss below Rs 100,80, target at Rs 110

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss above Rs 1,785, targets at Rs 1,725 and Rs 1,710

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss above Rs 4,052, targets at Rs 3,948 and Rs 3,890

