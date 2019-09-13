#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday

Updated : September 13, 2019 08:50 AM IST

Mitessh Thakkar - Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,800
Prakash Gaba - Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 134
Rajat Bose - Buy Hindalco with a stop loss below Rs 194.50, targets at Rs 199.50 and Rs 201
