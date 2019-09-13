Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Friday, as investors may take a breather after strong gains earlier this week.Â On Thursday, Indian shares snapped five-day gaining streak to end lower on Thursday after a volatile session dragged by auto and IT sectors. The Sensex ended 166 points lower at 37,104, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 55 points to end the day at 10,981.

Prakash Gaba is bullish on Castrol India and Raymond and bearish on Asian Paints and ITC. Rajat Bose has a 'buy' call on Hindalco, and 'sell' calls on Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy SpiceJet with a stop loss of Rs 130, target at Rs 139

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,821, target at Rs 1,770

- Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 234, target at Rs 240.75

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 134

- Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 620

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,560, target at Rs 1,500

- Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 245, target at Rs 235

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss below Rs 194.50, targets at Rs 199.50 and Rs 201

- Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss above Rs 1,482, targets at Rs 1,405 and Rs 1,388

- Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss above Rs 351.20, targets at Rs 342.75 and Rs 340.50

