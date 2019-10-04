Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday
Updated : October 04, 2019 08:30 AM IST
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 17,880, target at Rs 19,000
Prakash Gaba - Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 240
Rajat Bose - Buy CESC with a stop loss below Rs 720, targets at Rs 800 and Rs 820
