Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday following gains in Asian peers and Wall Street, as investors await for a further cut in the repo rate at the RBI policy decision later today. Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, thanks to gains on Wall Street, but the mood was cautious before a key US job report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Eicher Motors, ITC, Sun Tv, and bullish on Coal India, while, Prakash Gas has a 'buy' call on Biocon, ITC, and 'sell' calls on Coal India and Just Dial. Rajat Bose is positive on CESC, Zee and negative on SBI, Tata Steel.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 17,880, target at Rs 19,000

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 257, target at Rs 270

- Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 511

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 190.50, target at Rs 178

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 240

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 258, target at Rs 267

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 191, target at Rs 177

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 640

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy CESC with a stop loss below Rs 720, targets at Rs 800 and Rs 820

- Buy Zee with a stop loss below Rs 240, target at Rs 260

- Sell SBI with a stop loss above Rs 261, targets at Rs 245 and Rs 241

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss above Rs 347, targets at Rs 333 and Rs 327

