Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday

Updated : October 04, 2019 08:30 AM IST

Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 17,880, target at Rs 19,000
Prakash Gaba - Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 240
Rajat Bose - Buy CESC with a stop loss below Rs 720, targets at Rs 800 and Rs 820
HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

