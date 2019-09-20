Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Rajat Bose for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open in green on Friday after Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said there is room for more rate cuts. Global equities also edged up as economic stimulus around the world eased fears of economic deceleration. Moreover, hopes of a GST rate cut today to boost the ailing economy also support the shares.

Among brokerages, Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Petronet LNG, and bearish on IndusInd Bank Ashok Leyland, and Bosch. Prakash Gaba has a 'sell' call on Cipla, Dish TV, Reliance Industries, and YES Bank. Rajat Bose is positive on UPL and negative on SBI and BEL.

Here are top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,310, target at Rs 1,245

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 249.90, target at Rs 266

- Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 60, target at Rs 55

- Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 13,550, target at Rs 12,800

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 440

- Sell Dish TV with a stop loss of Rs 21, target at Rs 51

- Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,100

- Sell YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 54, target at Rs 48

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Sell SBI with a stop loss above Rs 281, target at Rs 263

- Buy UPL with a stop loss below Rs 556.80, target at Rs 573

- Sell BEL with a stop loss above Rs 106.50, target at Rs 101

