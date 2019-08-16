Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Jai Bala for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday amid expectations the government will soon announce steps to revive the sluggish economy. Meanwhile, Asian shares traded lower as conflicting messages on the Sino-U.S. trade war only added to worries for the global economy.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar was negative on Kotak Bank, Britannia, and Lupin and positive on IDFC First Bank. Prakash Gaba had a 'buy' call on Torrent Pharma, while, 'sell' calls on Glenmark Pharma and Wipro. Jai Bala was bearish on United Spirits and Amara Raja Batteries.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 742, target at Rs 716

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 42.3, target at Rs 46

- Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,502, target at Rs 1,460

- Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,520, target at Rs 2,400

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,730

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 375

- Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 255, target at Rs 245

Jai Bala - cashthechaos.com

- Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 540

- Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 658, target at Rs 570

