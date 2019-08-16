Market
Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Jai Bala for Friday
Updated : August 16, 2019 08:59 AM IST
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 742, target at Rs 716
Prakash Gaba - Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,730
Jai Bala - Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 540
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more