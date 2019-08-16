Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Jai Bala for Friday

Updated : August 16, 2019 08:59 AM IST

Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 742, target at Rs 716
Prakash Gaba - Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,730
Jai Bala - Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 540
