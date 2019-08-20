Market
Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday
Updated : August 20, 2019 08:58 AM IST
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 785, target at Rs 827
Prakash Gaba - Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,410, target at Rs 1,500
