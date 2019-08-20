Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Indian shares are set for a flat start on Tuesday as markets await a relief package from the government to revive growth. Meanwhile, Asian shares extended their gains on Tuesday as hopes for stimulus in major economies tempered anxiety about a global recession and helping boost riskier assets.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Axis Bank and CESE, and bearish on Mahanagar Gas and Biocon. Prakash Gaba has a 'sell 'call on Coal India, HDFC Bank, and 'buy' call on PVR and Colgate Palmolive.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 785, target at Rs 827

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 700

- Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 221, target at Rs 205

- Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 760

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,410, target at Rs 1,500

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 190

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,235, target at Rs 2,170

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,240

