Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba and Rajat Bose for Friday

Indian shares are likely to open in the green on Friday, tracking positive cues from Asia, amid signs of easing US-China trade tensions and firm US economic data.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty ended mixed after a rangebound trade as investors remained cautious in the absence of any fresh positive trigger for the market at home. The Sensex ended 80 points lower at 36,644, while the broader Nifty50 index added 3 points to end the day at 10,848.

Among stocks, Mitessh Thakkar is positive on ONGC, Arvid, Coal India, and Mahanagar Gas. Prakash Gaba has a 'buy' call on Aurobindo Pharma and Kajaria Ceramics, and 'sell' call on Asian Paints, Colgate Palmolive. Rajat Bose is bullish on Lupin and Bombay Burmah and bearish on Kotak Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 133

- Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 47.9, target at Rs 54

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 191, target at Rs 203

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 838, target at Rs 880

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 630

- Buy Kajaria Ceramics with a stop loss of Rs 407, target at Rs 510

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,530, target at Rs 1,480

- Sell Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,200

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss below Rs 752, target at Rs 785

- Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss above Rs 1,427, targets at Rs 1,385 and Rs 1,365

- Buy Bombay Burmah with a stop loss below Rs 937, targets at Rs Rs 1,025 and Rs 1,100

