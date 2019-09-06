Top stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba and Rajat Bose for Friday
Updated : September 06, 2019 08:39 AM IST
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 133
Prakash Gaba - Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 630
Rajat Bose - Buy Lupin with a stop loss below Rs 752, target at Rs 785
