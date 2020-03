Indian shares are likely to open with positive bias following gains in Wall Street as the Federal Reserve took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus outbreak. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on HUL, Berger Paints and bearish on Century Textiles, Manappuram Finance, and Muthoot Finance. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on ACC, Cadila Healthcare and negative on Hindalco, Tata Motors. Prakash Gaba has 'sell' calls on Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Balkrishna Industries, and ConCor.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 325

- Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 110, target at Rs 93

- Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 655, target at Rs 620

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,950, target at Rs 2,075

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 465

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2nalytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,090, target at Rs 1,160

- Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 255, target at Rs 272

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 109

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 73

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 460

- Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,350, target at Rs 2,150

- Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 850

- Sell ConCor with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 310

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog