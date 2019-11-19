Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Indian equities are likely to open lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets amid concerns of the economic slowdown after US-China trade deal uncertainties crept back in.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on PFC, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Steel, UPL, and Axis. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and UltraTech Cement and 'sell' call on Raymond. Prakash Gaba is positive on Federal Bank, REC, and Tata Global and negative on Britannia.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 128

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 445

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 404, target at Rs 421

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 565

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 716, target at Rs 740

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2nalytics.com

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 93, target at Rs 99

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 220

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,020, target at Rs 4,300

- Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 690

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 90

- Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 138, target at Rs 148

- Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 315

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,050

