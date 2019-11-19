#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday

Updated : November 19, 2019 08:23 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 128
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 93, target at Rs 99
Prakash Gaba - Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 90
