Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Tuesday
Updated : November 19, 2019 08:23 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 128
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 93, target at Rs 99
Prakash Gaba - Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 85, target at Rs 90
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more