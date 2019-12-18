Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares are likely to continue their record run on Wednesday following rally in US stocks. Meanwhile, Asian stocks took a breather at 18-month peaks having climbed for five straight sessions.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on NIIT Tech, JSPL, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Tata Motors, and Bharat Forge. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on L&T Finance Holdings, Tech Mahindra, Motherson Sumi, and negative on Union Bank of India. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Tata Motors DVR, and 'sell' call on M&M Finance.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,660

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 154

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 452

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 221

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 175, target at Rs 192

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 510

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 115, target at Rs 124

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 764, target at Rs 795

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 149

- Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 59, target at Rs 56.7

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 445

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,054, target at Rs 1,108

- Sell M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 308

- Buy Tata Motors DVR with a stop loss of Rs 73.5, target at Rs 80

