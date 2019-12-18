Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
Updated : December 18, 2019 08:31 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,660
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 115, target at Rs 124
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 445
