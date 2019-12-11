Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

The Indian market is expected to open on a cautious note on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data, and US Fed policy. Meanwhile, the global markets also remained flatlined as no concrete details came on the US-China trade deal.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and bearish on Apollo Tyres, Zee, and HPCL. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on L&T Finance, Kotak Bank, and negative on Aurobindo Pharma. Mitessh Thakkar has 'sell' calls on Havells India, MCX and 'buy' calls on Petronet LNG, Cadila Healthcare.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,970, target at Rs 4,060

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 524, target at Rs 540

- Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 152

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 260

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 250

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 416

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 108, target at Rs 122

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,649, target at Rs 1,690

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 646, target at Rs 631

- Sell MCX with a stop loss of Rs 1,125, target at Rs 1,050

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 266, target at Rs 278

- Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 256, target at Rs 274

