Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

The Indian market is expected to open lower on Wednesday, following losses in global markets over uncertainties around US-China trade talks. At 7:43 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 44 points lower at 12,007, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Bata India, Kotak Bank, and ICICI Prudential and bearish on Tata Steel, IndiGo. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on TCS, Balkrishna Industries and negative on Hindalco, IndiGo. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Max Financial Services, NMDC, and 'sell' calls on Eicher Motors, Vedanta.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,720

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,630, target at Rs 1,675

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 498, target at Rs 520

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 309

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,365

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 192

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,415, target at Rs 1,375

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,020, target at Rs 2,085

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 908, target at Rs 935

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 514, target at Rs 545

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21,500, target at Rs 20,600

- Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 143.2, target at Rs 133

- Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 105.5, target at Rs 113

