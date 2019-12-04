#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : December 04, 2019 08:13 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,720
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 192
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 514, target at Rs 545
