Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices on Wednesday. It was trading 5 points or 0.03 percent lower at 12,082 at 7:35 am. However, Asian shares ticked higher on Wednesday as more upbeat signals from US-China trade talks fanned hopes of an imminent end to tariff hostilities.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Motherson Sumi, ICICI Bank, Biocon and IndusInd Bank, and bearish on Zee. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Amara Raja Batteries and Shree Cements and 'sell' call on Godrej Consumer and BEL. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on GAIL and Dr Reddy's and negative on Zee and Godrej Consumer.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 131, target at Rs 143

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 525

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 274

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,545

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 325, target at Rs 310

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 133

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,900, target at Rs 3,050

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 326, target at Rs 305

- Sell Godrej Cosumer with a stop loss of Rs 715, target at Rs 685

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 754, target at Rs 795

- Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 709, target at Rs 675

- Sell BEL with a stop loss of Rs 105, target at Rs 99

- Buy Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 20,750, target at Rs 22,000

