Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
Updated : November 27, 2019 08:41 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 131, target at Rs 143
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 133
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 754, target at Rs 795
