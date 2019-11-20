#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : November 20, 2019 08:48 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 66
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 165
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 743, target at Rs 774
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
