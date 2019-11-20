Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares are likely to open on a negative note on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers, as conflicting messages from the US-China trade kept investors on edge. Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Manappuram Finance, and Reliance Industries. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Castrol India and negative on Colgate Palmolive. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Castrol India and Manappuram Finance and 'sell' calls on Pidilite Industries and IndiGo.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 66

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 233

- Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 70, target at Rs 81

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 164, target at Rs 178

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,545

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 165

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 185

- Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,255

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,385

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 743, target at Rs 774

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 160

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 756, target at Rs 780

- Sell Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,500

