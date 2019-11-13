Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday in line with global markets and amid growing concerns of slowing economic activities in India. Shares in Asian and US markets declined due to a lack of progress in the US-China trade negotiations.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Axis Bank, HDFC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on NTPC and Colgate and negative on Hindalco and JustDial. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on BHEL and Escorts, and 'sell' calls on Asian Paints and Equitas.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 728, target at Rs 750

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,310

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 334

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,475

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,310

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 126

- Buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,650

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 185

- Sell JustDial with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 521

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 55, target at Rs 60

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 695

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,781, target at Rs 1,725

- Sell Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 93.5, target at Rs 85

