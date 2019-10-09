Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares are likely to open flat on Wednesday after a day’s break, tracking global stocks which fell sharply as the US-China trade dispute looks far from ending, weighing on global economic growth. At 7:37 AM, SGX Nifty was trading at 11,119, up 0.20 percent, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral was bearish on JSW Steel, ACC, NCC, and Indiabulls Housing, and bullish on Britannia. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Divi's Labs, MindTree, and Zee, and negative on NMDC. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Britannia and Adani Ports, and 'sell' call on AMbuja Cements and Tata Steel.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 213, target at Rs 198

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 231, target at Rs 215

- Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,455, target at Rs 1,400

- Sell NCC with a stop loss of Rs 48.50, target at Rs 42

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,920, target at Rs 3,040

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 93.5, target at Rs 88

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,750

- Buy MindTree with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 760

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 270

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 192, target at Rs 175

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,929, target at Rs 3,010

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 408

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 332, target at Rs 306

