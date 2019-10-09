Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
Updated : October 09, 2019 08:21 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 213, target at Rs 198
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 93.5, target at Rs 88
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 192, target at Rs 175
