Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares likely to open lower on Wednesday, following Asian peers, as oil prices soared amid escalating Middle-east tensions. Oil prices surged 4 percent after Iran fired missiles at an Iraqi air base that hosts US military forces.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on HDFC, Kotak Bank, and bearish on BPCL, Havells India, Infosys. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Bata India, L&T Finance Holdings, and 'sell' calls on Canara Bank, Hero MotoCorp. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Shree Cement and negative on Berger Paints, ITC, and Nestle.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,400, target at Rs 2,450

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,655, target at Rs 1,700

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 455

- Sell Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 645, target at Rs 620

- Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 735, target at Rs 718

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 211, target at Rs 203

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,379, target at Rs 2,285

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,755

- Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 119.5

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 501, target at Rs 480

- Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 239, target at Rs 226

- Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 21,500, target at Rs 23,000

- Sell Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 14,500, target at Rs 13,800

