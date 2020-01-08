Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
Updated : January 08, 2020 08:12 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,400, target at Rs 2,450
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 211, target at Rs 203
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 501, target at Rs 480
