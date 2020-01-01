#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down 100 points, Nifty around 12,230
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases
Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Rupee opens higher at 71.26 per dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : January 01, 2020 08:22 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,525, target at Rs 1,480
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 42
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 219
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

Shapoorji Pallonji repays Rs 1,000 crore loans of Sterling Wilson Solar Power

Shapoorji Pallonji repays Rs 1,000 crore loans of Sterling Wilson Solar Power

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV