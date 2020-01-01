Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares are expected to open lower on the first day of the new year 2020 following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Korean peninsula. However, the government’s announcement of the Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure pipeline for the next five years may boost sentiment in the local markets.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks, Apollo Hospitals, and bearish on IndusInd Bank, HDFC and RIL. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Arvind, Bata India, United Spirits, and negative on Cummins. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Coal India, PFC, and 'sell' calls on Piramal Enterprises, PFC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,525, target at Rs 1,480

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,425, target at Rs 2,385

- Sell RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,521, target at Rs 1,495

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,710

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,480

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 42

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,735, target at Rs 1,798

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 592, target at Rs 625

- Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 540

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 219

- Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,564, target at Rs 1,480

- Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 446.5, target at Rs 431

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 114.5, target at Rs 124

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog