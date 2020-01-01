Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
Updated : January 01, 2020 08:22 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,525, target at Rs 1,480
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 42
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 219
