Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, following the negative trend in the global markets led by US President Donald Trump bringing in tariffs against Brazil and Argentina.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish in Escorts, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Prestige Estates, and BEML. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Ambuja Cements and negative on JustDial and Shriram Transport Finance. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Voltas and Godrej Consumer and 'sell' calls on Apollo Hospitals and NTPC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 658, target at Rs 680

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 278

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,775

- Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 317, target at Rs 332

- Buy BEML with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1,065

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,435, target at Rs 1,375

- Sell NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 112

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 682, target at Rs 715

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 715, target at Rs 750

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 217

- Sell JustDial with a stop loss of Rs 550.5, target at Rs 515

- Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,116, target at Rs 1,070

