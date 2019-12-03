#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : December 03, 2019 08:52 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 658, target at Rs 680
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,435, target at Rs 1,375
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 217
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
