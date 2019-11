Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is set to open in the green on Tuesday, following global markets that surged as trade talks between the US and China gained momentum. The Sensex ended at a record high on Monday while the Nifty50 is only 30 points away from its lifetime high.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on SBI, L&T Finance, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Berger Paints, LIC Housing Finance, and Tech Mahindra and negative on Torrent Pharma. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Axis Bank, Bank of India, Dr Reddy's, and Exide Industries.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 352

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 112

- Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 225

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 416, target at Rs 434

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,540

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 475, target at Rs 500

- Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 475

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 740, target at Rs 800

- Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 265

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 744.90, target at Rs 780

- Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 72.5, target at Rs 78.5

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,880, target at Rs 3,000

- Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 193.5, target at Rs 205

