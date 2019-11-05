#YesBank#TelecomWar
Sensex, Nifty open flat; Yes Bank shares rise 6%
Asian shares rally on US-China trade deal hopes
Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
Rupee gains against US dollar in early trade
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : November 05, 2019 08:45 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 442
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy McDowell Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 625, target at Rs 655
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss below Rs 8,540, target at Rs 9,000
