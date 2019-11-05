Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are expected to open little changed on Tuesday, even as Asian peers rose on increasing signs of a truce between the US and China. On Monday, the Sensex ended the day with 137 points higher at its new closing high of 40,302, versus its previous closing high of 40,267, hit on June 3. While the broader Nifty50 index added 51 points to end the day at 11,941.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Can Fin Homes, Biocon, HDFc, and bearish on Amara Raja Batteries and Maruti. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on McDowell Holdings, UltraTech Cements, and Zee, and negative on Apollo Tyres. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Bajaj Finserv, Coal India and 'sell' call on PVR and Maruti.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 442

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 258, target at Rs 273

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,160, target at Rs 2,220

- Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 664, target at Rs 640

- Sell Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,460, target at Rs 7,300

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy McDowell Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 625, target at Rs 655

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,020, target at Rs 4,650

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 285, target at Rs 315

- Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 181

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss below Rs 8,540, target at Rs 9,000

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 228

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,700

- Sell Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,490, target at Rs 7,300

