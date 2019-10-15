Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
Updated : October 15, 2019 08:48 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,980, target at Rs 2,040
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 252
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss below Rs 673, target at Rs 710
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more