Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : October 15, 2019 08:48 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,980, target at Rs 2,040
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 252
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss below Rs 673, target at Rs 710
