Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares pared gains in the last hour of trade to end flat on Monday as gains in auto and metal indices were capped by losses in IT and financial stocks. The Sensex ended 87 points higher at 38,214, while the broader Nifty50 index added 25 points to end the day at 11,330. For Tuesday, SGX Nifty indicates a positive start, in line with Asian peers.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on HUL, Mahanagar Gas, and bearish on LIC Housing, Piramal Enterprises, and Glenmark Pharma. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Amara Raja Batteries, Oil India, and 'sell' call on SRF, Federal Bank. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Wipro, ACC, Maruti Suzuki, and negative on Tata Power.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,980, target at Rs 2,040

- Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 936, target at Rs 960

- Sell LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 345

- Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,240

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 286, target at Rs 270

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 235, target at Rs 252

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,525

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,650, target at Rs 7,200

- Sell Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 62, target at Rs 56

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss below Rs 673, target at Rs 710

- Buy Oil India with a stop loss of Rs 152, target at Rs 165

- Sell SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2,651, target at Rs 2,530

- Sell Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 84.5, target at Rs 81

