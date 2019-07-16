Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Tuesday, tracking muted global cues, amid caution ahead of key June-quarter earnings and the US Federal Reserve meeting at the end of this month. Asian shares traded marginally higher ahead of US retail sales and corporate earnings.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on Equitas Holdings and Havells India and negative on Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bank of India. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on Divis Labs, Indraprastha Gas, and Maruti Suzuki, and 'sell' call on IDFC First Bank and Escorts. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on NIIT Tech and Sun Pharma, and bearish on Aurobindo Pharma and Eicher Motors.

Here are the top buy-sell ideas from Market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 427, target at Rs 410

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 279, target at Rs 264

- Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 86, target at Rs 78

- Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 714, target at Rs 732

- Buy Equitas Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 126

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,590, target at Rs 1,650

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 325

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss at Rs 6,000, target at Rs 6,300

- Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 43, target at Rs 40.5

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 505

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,395

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 444

- Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 583, target at Rs 560

