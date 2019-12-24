Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Tuesday amid a lack of cues in a holiday truncated week. The SGX Nifty was trading 9 points lower at 12,270, at 7:35 AM, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Berger Paints, Maruti Suzuki, BASF, and Tata Chemicals. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, and 'sell' call on NBCC. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bosch, Dr Reddy's, and ICICI Prudential and negative on Arvind.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 517, target at Rs 545

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,340, target at Rs 7,420

- Buy BASF with a stop loss of Rs 990, target at Rs 1,025

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 655, target at Rs 710

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,000, target at Rs 15,950

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,855, target at Rs 3,020

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 496, target at Rs 511

- Sell Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 39.70, target at Rs 37.50

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,282, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,290, target at Rs 7,500

- Sell NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 35.7, target at Rs 32.5

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 249.5, target at Rs 262

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog