#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : December 17, 2019 08:28 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 333, target at Rs 318
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 542, target at Rs 585
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 490
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Equitas Small Finance Bank files IPO papers worth Rs 1,000 crore

Equitas Small Finance Bank files IPO papers worth Rs 1,000 crore

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

NEFT to become 24/7, no transaction charges from January 1

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV