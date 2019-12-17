Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking positive sentiment in the global markets on the back of easing US-China trade worries.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Indraprastha Gas, TCS, Jubilant Life and bearish on M&M Financial Services, Amara Raja Batteries. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on HCL Tech, ICICI Prudential, Siemens, and negative on M&M. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Bharat Forge, Jubilant Industries, and L&T, and 'sell' call on HUL.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 333, target at Rs 318

- Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 732, target at Rs 710

- Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 432

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,175

- Buy Jubilant Life with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 542, target at Rs 585

- Buy ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 515

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,476, target at Rs 1,535

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 516, target at Rs 500

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 490

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,001, target at Rs 1,940

- Buy Jubilant Industries with a stop loss of Rs 539, target at Rs 574

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,284, target at Rs 1,340

