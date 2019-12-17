Market
Top stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
Updated : December 17, 2019 08:28 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 333, target at Rs 318
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 542, target at Rs 585
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 490
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more